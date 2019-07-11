WILLIAMS, Michael S., 69, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on July 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Major Jr. and Katie Williams. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Wyatt Williams; daughter, Chanda Williams; stepson, Antoine Wyatt; one granddaughter, Keonna Williams; sister, Cathy Dawkins (Rev. Warne); twin brothers, Kevin and Karl (Mary Jane) Williams; two aunts, Edna Spurlock and Shirley Austin; mother-in-law, Myrteen Wyatt; sister-in-law, Darlene Hill-Clarke (William); brother-in-law, Ronnie Wyatt; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Richmond, Va., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. Interment private.View online memorial