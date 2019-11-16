WILLIAMS, Mother Carrie V., departed this life November 11, 2019. She is survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Public viewing will be available at the funeral home on Sunday, from 12 to 6 p.m. and on Monday, from 10 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, 2301 Cedar St., on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Temple of Judah/Mother Carrie Williams Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 8045, Richmond, Va. 23223.View online memorial