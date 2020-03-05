WILLIAMS, NELLIE

WILLIAMS, Mrs. Nellie Mae Johnson, 71, of Cumberland, Va., departed this life on Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Richmond. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Williams; three sons, Lorenzo Johnson (Sharon), Steve Johnson (Cheryl) and Melvin Williams (Lisa); one daughter, Alicia Williams; one son-in-law, Vincent McFarley Sr.; 18 grandchildren; one brother, Lawrence Johnson (Shirron); one sister, Ann Mosby (Edward); two sisters-in-law, three brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, Cumberland, Va., where public viewing will be held Thursday, from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held Friday, 1 p.m. at Rising Zion Baptist Church, Cumberland, Va. Rev. Clifford Temple Jr. pastor, officiating. Interment in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church cemetery, Cartersville, Va. mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial
Service information
Mar 5
Visitation at Funeral Home
Thursday, March 5, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home
64 Cartersville Road
Cumberland, VA 23040
Mar 6
Funeral Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
1:00PM
Rising Zion Baptist Church
PO Box 350
Cumberland, VA 23040
