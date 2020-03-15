WILLIAMS, Pamela Anne, 74, of Providence Forge, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Clifton W. Williams Jr.; and father, Allen E. Stagg Jr. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Stagg; brother, Eddie Stagg (Debbie); three children, Virginia L. Nestor (Kevin), Clifton W. Williams III (Patria) and Dale L. Kaufelt (Roy); six grandchildren, Sierra Williams, Jessica Williams, Keith Kaufelt, Kaitlyn Nestor, Kody Kaufelt, Kristen Kaufelt; two great-grandchildren, Kayden Kaufelt and Kynlei Kaufelt. She loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed serving and taking trips with her church family at Poplar Springs Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 19, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 20, at Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, poplarspringsbc.com or the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org/donate. Online condolences may be left at nelsenfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
