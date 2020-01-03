WILLIAMS, PATRICIA "MAMA PAT"

WILLIAMS, Patricia R. "Mama Pat," 78, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband, A. Wayne Williams Sr.; sons, A. Wayne Williams Jr. (Sharon) and Tony Williams (Suzanne); grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Bayleigh and Ryder Williams; daughter-in-law, Lisa Williams; and a host of other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Samuel P. Ragland; brother, Samuel R. Ragland; and son, Andy "Roscoe" Williams. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through her personal memorial page at inmemof.org/patricia-williams.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of PATRICIA WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.