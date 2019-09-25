WILLIAMS, Patricia Brindle, 82, of Williamsburg and formerly of Powhatan, Virginia, died at home, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, to Noel and Veronica Brindle. Patricia lived most of her young life in Westfield, New Jersey, where she graduated from Westfield High School. After graduation, she came to Virginia to attend college at Randolph-Macon Woman's College. She was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. In 1991, Mrs. Williams achieved her ultimate goal when she received her certificate in bereavement counseling from John Tyler Community College. Throughout the following years, she counseled many families. She was a leader of the Compassionate Friends for many years. The Compassionate Friends is a support group for parents, grandparents and siblings who have lost a loved one. Mrs. Williams also volunteered for many years at MCV Children's Hospital. She was a member of the Child Life Committee and was the first parent representative on the Pediatric Bereavement Committee. Patricia was also a member of the Ronald McDonald House. The Williams family was devoted to the Pediatric Liver Foundation of Virginia. This group offers support to families that have a child with liver disease. She was a past president and member of their Board of Directors for Pediatric Liver Foundation of Virginia. While her life took her in many directions, her most important task was raising her children. After Mr. Williams retired, they felt that they had found Heaven on earth at their home in Mathews County on the Chesapeake Bay. After Mr. Williams' death, Patricia returned to Powhatan, where she remained active with Meals on Wheels, the Ruritan and enjoying her growing family. She was the widow of Lewis D. Williams. Her daughter, Patricia Gale Berman; and her son, Matthew Burch Williams, predeceased her. She is survived by her children, Jake Berman (Debbie), Kerry Armbruster (Jeff), Susan Cottle (Tony), Deborah Snellings (Lee), Mark Williams (Amy); and stepson, Burch Williams (Norma). Patricia is also survived by 16 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, who were deeply loved. Burial will be at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church in a private ceremony. A memorial service will be held at Powhatan United Methodist Church on Thursday, September 26, at 2 p.m. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. The family suggest that memorials be made to the "The Compassionate Friends" foundation or your local Meals on Wheels program.View online memorial