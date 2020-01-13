WILLIAMS, Rebecca, 63, of N. Chesterfield, passed from this earth to her heavenly home on January 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bobby; son, Mathew Rhody and his wife, Stacy; grandson, Thomas Rhody; granddaughter, Zoe; daughter, Nicole; mom, Sue Harrington; brother, Dirk Harrington, his wife, Nicole, and daughters, Elise and Emma. Extended family, Bill and Terry Torrison, Jenny, Justin and William, Frank, Laura, Ron and Jane, Jessica, Brianna and Travis. She loved a lot and was loved by many.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of REBECCA WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.