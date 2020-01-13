WILLIAMS, Rebecca, 63, of N. Chesterfield, passed from this earth to her heavenly home on January 9, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Bobby; son, Mathew Rhody and his wife, Stacy; grandson, Thomas Rhody; granddaughter, Zoe; daughter, Nicole; mom, Sue Harrington; brother, Dirk Harrington, his wife, Nicole, and daughters, Elise and Emma. Extended family, Bill and Terry Torrison, Jenny, Justin and William, Frank, Laura, Ron and Jane, Jessica, Brianna and Travis. She loved a lot and was loved by many.View online memorial
WILLIAMS, REBECCA
