WILLIAMS, Ruth Elizabeth, 92, of Crozier, Virginia, affectionately known as Tootsie, Big Mama and Nana, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Minister Joyce A. Harden (Robert); four grandchildren, Vickie (James), Karen, George Jr. (Alicia) and Brent (Tabbitha); three great-grandchildren, Rhavin, Cephas and Alivia; two sisters, Eva Johnson (Archie Sr.) and Nancy Shelton (dedicated); one daughter-in-law, Pamela; two dedicated friends, Ruth Green and Barbara B. Sensabaugh; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Virginia, where a viewing will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 1 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at First Union Baptist Church, 1463 Cardwell Road, Crozier, Va. 23039. Rev. Frank Lomax officiating. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Northam signals coming order on wearing masks
-
Northam faces criticism for Virginia Beach visit without a mask; COVID-19 cases increase by 495
-
WATCH NOW: Northam says Virginians must wear masks in public buildings and businesses starting Friday
-
Principal of Mary Munford Elementary tests positive for COVID-19 after computer distribution event
-
WATCH NOW: Va. Parole Board grants release to another convicted killer in decision assailed by authorities, victim's family
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Lot #997-1, asking $1500. Call 804-833-6028
Washington Memorial - 2 burial sites,present value $10,000, will sell both for $5,000. Will …