WILLIAMS, Sallie Mae, 79, of Richmond, died June 6, 2020. Surviving are two daughters, one son, five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, four brothers, sister, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Live steaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
