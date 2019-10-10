WILLIAMS, Sandra M., 79, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord October 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John R. Williams Sr. Surviving are three sons, John R. Williams Jr. (Renarda), Erik S. Williams (Indrani) and Greer S. Williams (TaMara); eight grandchildren; sister, Charlene R. White of Kokomo, Indiana; devoted brother-in-law, Melvin Hayes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A Link memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., followed by the family receiving friends until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, October 12, at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 2900 Hanes Avenue. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial