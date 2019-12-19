WILLIAMS, Sarah Elenora, 87, of Providence Forge, departed this life Monday, December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Williams. She leaves cherished memories to her children, Dorothy Sheird (William) and James Williams; four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one sister, seven brothers and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Parrish Hill Baptist Church, 12401 John Tyler Memorial Highway, Charles City, Va. 23030. Interment Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 4200 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Providence Forge, Va. 23140.View online memorial