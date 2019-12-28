WILLIAMS, SHIRLEY

WILLIAMS, Shirley Temple, 84, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Williams. Shirley retired from Christian Children's Fund and was a part of the square dance club, Rivermont Ramblers. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Martha Williams, Walter Williams (Karen), Mike Williams, June Garrett (John) and Cheryl Moss (Bob); 11 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SHIRLEY WILLIAMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.