WILLIAMS, Shirley Temple, 84, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Williams. Shirley retired from Christian Children's Fund and was a part of the square dance club, Rivermont Ramblers. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Martha Williams, Walter Williams (Karen), Mike Williams, June Garrett (John) and Cheryl Moss (Bob); 11 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
