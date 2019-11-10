WILLIAMS, Vera G., 90, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with her Lord on November 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, William H. Williams; and sons-in-law, Roger Clarke and Tim Cates. She is survived by her eight children, Becky Clarke, Brenda Anderson (Mike), Ronnie Williams (Cathy), Kinny Williams (Ann), Peggy Whitlock (Charles), Teresa Beck (Gerald), Melissa Sweat (Rusty) and Judy Williams (Basheer). She is also survived by one sister, Joan Kellogg (Al); 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Vera grew up in Lucedale, Mississippi, the fifth of 10 children. While in nursing school in New Orleans, she met the love of her life, Bill, an airman from Richmond. Together they raised a large and loving family, who were fortunate to see the example of faith, love and commitment lived by their parents. Family dinners and Christmas mornings are among many cherished memories. Vera was a gracious "Southern Lady," known for her generous hospitality, her sweet smile and her even sweeter iced tea. Vera was a charter member of Westhill Baptist Church (now Mechanicsville Baptist) and considered herself blessed to be a part of such a loving church family. Vera was active in the WMU and enjoyed teaching children in Sunday School and GA's. She dearly loved her "sisters in Christ" in the Faith and Hope class. The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Roger Cappello and Brenda Smith, RN, for their many years of care and compassion. A memorial service will be held at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Road, at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019. The family will receive friends at a visitation and luncheon at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church, "Mission Development Fund."View online memorial