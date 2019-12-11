WILLIAMS, Yvonne Kay Hynes, 83, of Kilmarnock, Va., died on December 6, 2019, in Roswell, Ga. She was born in Battle Creek, Mich., on July 4, 1936, of the late Vonta D. and Kenneth A. Hynes. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Kennon Williams M.D. in 2004; and by her brother, Kent W. Hynes of Battle Creek, Mich. She is survived by her daughter, Marla A. Payton; son-in-law, Glen Payton; grandsons, Logan Ichnoski and John Ichnoski (Linsey); bonus daughter, Melanie McKoy; and granddaughter, Nan Payton. Other surviving family members include Dr. Elizabeth K. Williams of Batesville, Va. and R. Kennon Williams Jr. of Charlottesville, Va.; and grandchildren, Leo Williams, Esme Williams and Claire H. Skinner; another bonus daughter, Anna S. Williams Allison of Boston, Mass., who perished on American Airlines Flight 11 on 9/11/01 in New York City. Yvonne was employed by the former Derieux Baker Thompson & Whitt (now Deloitte) in Richmond, Va., and retired after 32 years. After moving to Kilmarnock with her husband in 1993, she managed his ophthalmology office for seven years until his retirement in 2002. She was a former member of the Northern Neck Medical Alliance in Kilmarnock. She enjoyed volunteering for the Northern Neck Free Health Clinic in Kilmarnock for 20 years, as well as serving on the Board of the Interfaith Service Council and was Director of the Interfaith Warehouse for nine years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northern Neck Free Health Clinic, P.O. Box 1694, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482 or Interfaith Service Council, P.O. Box 868, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482. A celebration of Yvonne's life will be held on December 16, from 5 to 7 p.m., at The Orchards at Crabapple, 4499 Orchard Trace, Roswell, Ga. 30076. Yvonne will be interred alongside her husband, Richard Williams, in Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., Richmond, Va. 23220, at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, followed by a life celebration at The Commonwealth Club, 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 401 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial