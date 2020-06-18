WILLIAMS, Zebedie D., was born in Person County, N.C., on July 16, 1939. He was the youngest child of James A. Williams and Maggie Villines. Zebedie graduated from Maggie L. Walker High School, Richmond, Va. Zebedie retired from Richmond Times-Dispatch and was employed by James River Bus Lines. Zebedie enjoyed cooking, sewing and being stylish and was affectionately known as "Kool Mo Dee." Zebedie went gently into eternal rest June 6, 2020, while at Autumn Care Nursing Home in Mechanicsville, Va. He leaves to cherish his memory his two daughters, Yolanda D. Smith (Niecy) of Richmond and Jeryl R. Williams (Doll) of Baltimore, Md.; three grandchildren, two great-children; devoted cousin, Ethel Robinson (John); devoted friend, Ollie S. Williams; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Delander B. Williams (Dee); and his brother, Fleming M. Williams. Remains rest at McClenny & Watkins Funeral Home, 2700 North Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be Thursday, June 18, 12 to 6 p.m. A graveside Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, June 19, 11 a.m. Roselawn Memory Gardens, located at 13389 Mountain Rd. in Glen Allen, Va.View online memorial
