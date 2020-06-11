Thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: June 11, 2020 @ 12:54 am
WILLIAMS, Zebedie D., of Richmond, Virginia, died June 6, 2020.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email.
