WILLIAMSON, CATHERINE "KITTI"

WILLIAMSON (HUBER), Catherine Carter "Kitti," 70, passed away on January 3, 2020, in Richmond, Va. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Wayne Huber; father, Shirley Hall Carter; and mother, Bess Lane Carter. She is survived by her husband, Richard Carter Williamson; sons, Scott Carter Huber (Heather), Jason Adam Huber (Elena); daughter, Tara Elizabeth Karnes (Chris); 19 grandchildren; sisters, Joy Carter Kilian (Joe) and Dianne Carter Bradford (Don). Kitti lived her life in service of others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She retired in 2018 from a 35-year career as a teacher in the Henrico County Public School system. In that time, she touched countless lives and won numerous awards for her work, including multiple Teacher of the Year awards and the 2018 Reese Lifetime Achievement Award. Since retiring, she became active in the Rising Creek Family Connection Charity, which serves families in need during times of transition. Kitti never stopped working to make the world a better place, and that is exactly how she is leaving it. She is dearly loved and will be fondly remembered by those lucky enough to have known her. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on January 8, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rising Creek Family Connection at http://rcfconline.org.View online memorial
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Jan 8
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
1:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
