WILLIAMSON, CHARLOTTE "CAROL"

WILLIAMSON, Charlotte Ingram "Carol," 98, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was the widow of Dix Williamson and is survived by her five children, Edward (Fontaine), Martha Fatheree (Mike), James (Carolyn), John and Thomas (Gail). She loved and was devoted to all of her 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Williamson was retired from Infilco Degremont, where she was a Senior Administrative Assistant. She was a faithful and devoted member of St. Bridget's Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic Minister and lay reader. Carol also volunteered at St. Mary's Hospital. She loved to travel, seeing many beautiful cathedrals of Europe and natural wonders of the United States. There will be a memorial Mass said in her honor at a later date. Interment will be private in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Community Care, 10128 West Broad Street, Suite J, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
