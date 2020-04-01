WILLIAMSON, JAMES "TONY" SR.

WILLIAMSON, James Anthony "Tony" Sr., 56, of Montpelier, passed away unexpectedly after almost a year of battling lung cancer. He was born in Orlando, Fla., but lived in Montpelier, Va., from childhood until his passing. He was preceded in death by his father, Eldred "Gene" Williamson. He is survived by his wife, Kacy; children, Anthony (partner, Crystal), Robert and Megan; grandchildren, Hailey (Step), Waylen and Brandi; mother, Sheila; brother, Curtis (partner, Pam); numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws; and many lifelong friends, especially Stuart and Marc Deaton. Tony was a longtime employee of Old Dominion Timber, LLC. He was a loving and caring man who would do anything for anyone and made friends with everyone who crossed his path. Live streaming of private graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9065893 or at blileys.com. In memory of James, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
