WILLIFORD, Madessia, 64, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, William L. Williford. She leaves cherished memories to her sons, Warren Sr., David Sr. and Norris Williford Sr. (Nicole); mother, Dorothy P. Williford; siblings, Delores Jones (Charles), Larry (Barbara), David Williford (Janice); eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held, Friday, May 22, 2020, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Graveside service 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Bethlehem Baptist Church or The Kidney Foundation in her honor.View online memorial
