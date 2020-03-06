WILLIS, Alice Anne Hicks, of Richmond, passed peacefully to be with her Lord on February 29, 2020, at the age of 87, with her family at her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence N. Willis; her parents, Mary Elizabeth Hicks and Leonard Hicks; as well as two brothers and one sister. Alice is survived by her sister, Betty Laws; her daughter, JoAnne Maughan (Robert); two grandchildren, Traci Anthony (Chris), Kevin Maughan (Jaime); five great-grandchildren, Andrew, Grayson, Kaitlyn, Kullen and Parker; three nieces and one nephew. She was an employee of CVS Pharmacy and retired after 27 years of employment. She was a member of Hanover Baptist Church, Glen Allen. She spent much time working in her yard and keeping up with her friends. Grandma Alice will be missed by all. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad.View online memorial
