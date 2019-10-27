WILLIS, Barbara Nuckols, 82, of Ashland, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was a member of Independence Christian Church, the Red Hat Society and former member of the Thunderbird Club. She loved shopping and celebrating birthdays and holidays. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Willis; and son, Robert R. Willis Jr. She is survived by her children, David T. Willis (Lori) and Robin P. Willis; grandchildren, Robbie, Jason (Kelly), Kevin (Erin) and Ellen; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Maci, Finn, Elliot and Charlee; sisters, Dolores Lindsey and Beverly Davidson (Bob); and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, October 28, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005, where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 29, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial