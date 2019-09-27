WILLIS, James Kirby, 87, of Irvington, Va., died September 24, 2019. He was born February 22, 1932, in Clio, S.C., son of the late Lee and Laurin Willis. He graduated from Clemson College, now Clemson University, and remained a loyal Tiger fan. In high school, he was introduced to the Future Farmers of America that led to his introduction to the world of advertising, his lifelong career. From his beginning as a salesman for the FFA Magazine, he moved on to positions at N.W. Ayer Advertising Company, N.Y.C. and Miller Morton Company in Richmond, Va. His experiences there led him to start his own company, Willis, Felton of Richmond. He and his wife, Marjory, retired to Westminster-Canterbury in Irvington, Va., in 2007. Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Marjory; daughter, Mary Lillian Willis; sons, James K. Jr. and Laurin Carter, all of Midlothian; and six grandsons. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. Memorial gifts may be made to Employee's Christmas Fund, RW-C, 132 Lancaster Drive, Irvington, Va., 22480 or to the Salisbury Presbyterian Church Foundation, 13621 W. Salisbury Drive, Midlothian, Va. 23113.View online memorial