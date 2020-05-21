WILLIS, Karen Wonderley, daughter of Franklin Monroe Wonderley and Given Huffman Wonderley, passed away on May 19, 2020, after a long illness at the age of 68. She was preceded in death by her mother, Given. She is survived by her husband, Robert Fleming Willis; son, William Wonderley (Ley) Willis and husband, John Huggins; daughter, Anne Elizabeth (Lissie) Willis Van Leunen and husband, Tommy Van Leunen; stepson, David Fleming Willis; father, Franklin Wonderley and wife, Jo Ann Wonderley; sister, Pamela Wonderley Sponaugle and husband, John Sponaugle; and a host of other relatives and friends. A family graveside memorial service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery.View online memorial
