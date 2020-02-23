WILLIS, Louise Vaughan. On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, Louise Vaughan Willis of Richmond, Virginia, peacefully departed this life at the age of 98 years old. Louise graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University, Saint Philip School of Nursing. As a nurse, she worked for over 30 years, assisting and caring for others. She also was a proud member of Chi Eta Phi, a professional nursing sorority. She will be missed by all of her family. Please join us in service to honor her life on Saturday, February 29, at 1 p.m. at Unity Church of Richmond, 800 Blanton Ave., Richmond, Va. 23221.View online memorial
