WILLIS, Madge Louise Applewhite, 89, of Chester, departed this life on Friday, July 12, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Timothy; and sisters, Becky and Eleanor. She is survived by her son, Jerry (Dedious); daughter, Roberta; son, Rickie (Lynn); sister, Shirley; brother, Sonny; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial