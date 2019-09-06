WILLIS, Martha D'Abate, 70, left us; her husband, Alfred Willis; son, Vance Willis; daughter-in-law, Emilie; and grandchildren, James, Priscilla, Peter and Blade on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. A lifelong native of Goochland County, Martha graduated from Goochland High School with honors in 1967. She was a devoted wife and wonderful mother with a generous disposition. Martha loved the outdoors, pets, feeding and watching her birds. Her humor and sharp wit was always appreciated. She thought of others before herself and those close to her knew it. Martha will be greatly missed. She wanted a small intimate graveside service with only immediate family and closest friends. Online guestbook is available at lacyfh.com.View online memorial