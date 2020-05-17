WILLIS, Robert G. Jr., passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Glenburnie Nursing Center in Richmond. He was one day shy of his 98th birthday. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Edith Duesberry and Dr. Robert Willis Sr.; and sister, Edith Badger. He was born on May 6, 1922, at Grace Hospital in Richmond and grew up in the Fan District in a house his grandfather had built and where he later retired. Graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1939, Bobby immediately took off on a road trip to California. This trip was the beginning of a lifetime of adventures for the "young man." In the coming years, he would fight against and be wounded by the Nazis, work in the film industry during Hollywood's heyday, travel to exotic places, hobnob with celebrities, work as a fabric designer in New York, vacation in Maine and spend summers traveling in Europe. After the war Bobby graduated from RPI, then earned a master's degree in art from Columbia University. On one of his annual trips to Camden, Maine, Bobby realized there was no recognition of the poet, Edna St. Vincent Millay, in her hometown. He determined to rectify this omission. He sculpted a larger than life model of Edna overlooking Camden's harbor, which he dedicated in 1989. For a much more complete picture of his varied life's adventures, see "The Kaiser's Pen Pal," in the September 11, 2018 edition of Style Magazine, as told to and written by Edwin Slipek. Bobby returned to Richmond in the 1970s to care for his elderly parents. He spent his later years involved in various projects involving the history and culture of his hometown. Bobby leaves dear friends Sandy Dallas, Joan and Bill Branch, Gloria Prevatt and her husband, Michael Smith; dear cousins, Sheryl and Jerry Ross; as well as his loving caretakers, Elizabeth Evans and Shannon Smith. For those who knew him, he will always be remembered as a lover of history and literature, nature and animals, a sharp wit, a raconteur and an unabashed bon vivant. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service celebrating his life will be announced later. Online condolences may be left at www.billupsfh.com.
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.