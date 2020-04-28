WILLIS, Thomas "Tom" Garland Jr., passed away March 24, 2020. Tom was a painter. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He is survived by his mother, Helen Forehand Saunders; his siblings, Carolyn Lowe (Wayne), Tim Willis (Rae); stepsister, Patsy Snellings (Dickie); stepbrother, Mike Young (Tricia); his nieces and nephews; and his friend, Janet Carter. He was predeceased by his father, Thomas G. Willis Sr.; and his stepmother, Irene Willis. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the MCV staff for the care they provided Tom these last years. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local homeless shelter or food pantry.View online memorial
