WILLS, David William, 37, of Richmond, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 31, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Pamela W. Stebbins; father, William Wills; brothers, John and Jeff Wills; nephews, Caleb and Chase Wills; and the love of his life, April Lacy. Starting from his youth, David was known as someone who loved sports. He also enjoyed coaching children along with watching their ball games. He will be missed by many, especially his mother, who he would often say to her, "I love you, You're The Best." The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 8 at Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park in Glen Allen. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
