WILLS, Diane Susan "Dee," of Goochland, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Robert Douglas Wills; son, Alexander Mikhail Wills; her parents, Robert John and Mary Ann Ney; and her brother, Daniel Ney. Diane grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and attended Wright State University and Northwestern University, where she earned a master's degree in Biomedical Engineering. It was at Northwestern where Diane met her husband and they were married in April of 1996. Diane was very friendly and shy and always willing to help anyone in need. She enjoyed outdoor activities such as scuba diving, white water rafting and biking. Diane had a very sharp and analytical mind which enabled her to have a successful career in Clinical Research with Pfizer. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, shortly before marriage, with a long intermittent course. Diane fought MS bravely for many years and never complained in the face of severe adversity. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis research.View online memorial
WILLS, DIANE
To plant a tree in memory of DIANE WILLS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.