WILLS, James B. "Pete" Jr., 91, of Emporia, Va., passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. James served his country in the United States Army for four years during the Korean Conflict and was an employee of the Johns-Manville/Georgia-Pacific plant for 37 years. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing golf and traveling with his wife. Mr. Wills is survived by his wife of 69 years, Annie Lee Warf Wills; daughter, Linda W. Bradley of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; son, Eugene Wills (Sandra) of Emporia; five grandchildren, Cindy B. White (Richard), Susan B. Finney (Andy), Courtney W. Lynch (Jamie), Paul Bradley (Beth) and Tori Wills Pultz (Jeremy); 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marie W. Holland of Emporia. The funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Owen Funeral Home, 303 S. Halifax Rd., Jarratt, Virginia, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in High Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Purdy Baptist Church Sanctuary Construction Project, 186 Smokey Ordinary Rd., Emporia, Virginia 23847. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.View online memorial