WILLS, Joan Ellis, 86, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Leon "Nudy" Wills Sr. She is survived by her children, Leon "Lee" Wills Jr. (Cozette) and Deanna "Dee" W. Reed (Ray); grandchildren, Phoniex Guthrie, Amber Hayes (Harlan), Ashley Reed and Kelly Reed; great-grandchildren, Delayna Guthrie and Devin Hayes; and sisters, Lois Bromley and Betty Southworth. She retired from C & P Telephone after 32 years of service. She will share services with her sister, Joyce Wright, who passed December 25, 2019. The families will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a double funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
WILLS, JOAN
To plant a tree in memory of JOAN WILLS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.