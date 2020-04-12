WILLSEY, Nancy Lillian (nee May), went home to Jesus on March 25, 2020, at age 69. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, William May Sr.; mother and stepfather, Evelyn and Bill Lamm; and brother, Billy who await her with open arms in Heaven. She is survived by her daughter, Kristen (Richard) Bates; and her beloved caregiver and sister, Beatrice Horton; two grandchildren; as well as Debra Clark and Steve Lamm; and other family and friends. May God rest her beautiful soul. Unfortunately, services will not be held at this time, but are planned for her birthday on August 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood to the Red Cross in her honor. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
