WILSON, Brian K., 61, of Henrico, passed away on April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Higgins Wilson; and his grandmother, Lois Cooper. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Wilson; daughter, Hillary Schuessler (Dan); mother, Margaret Christy; brothers, Beryl Wilson (Norma) and Robert Christy (Beth). Brian enjoyed, and took pride, in his work as an optician, contact lens fitter and ophthalmic technician. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massey Cancer Center.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery