WILSON, Brian K., 61, of Henrico, passed away on April 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Higgins Wilson; and his grandmother, Lois Cooper. He is survived by his wife, Beverly Wilson; daughter, Hillary Schuessler (Dan); mother, Margaret Christy; brothers, Beryl Wilson (Norma) and Robert Christy (Beth). Brian enjoyed, and took pride, in his work as an optician, contact lens fitter and ophthalmic technician. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massey Cancer Center.

