WILSON, Brian Rucker, 91, of Hanover, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Frederick Wilson and Isla Coates Wilson; and sister, Diana Wilson Kemp. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Ada Lee Carver Wilson; daughters, Brenda Wilson Kraus and Ann Wilson Farmer (John); grandchildren, Leslie Kraus Steffensen (Brandin), Benjamin Wilson Farmer (Stephanie) and Rachel Farmer DeBose (Terry); and three great-grandsons, Otto Steffensen, Caleb Farmer and Clayton DeBose. Brian graduated from John Marshall High School in 1946 and served in the Army for two years in Panama. He attended Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) on the GI Bill and graduated with a certificate in commercial art. He worked his entire life as a commercial artist and was a loyal member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The family would like to express our appreciation to the staff of the Harmony Collection of Hanover's Memory Care Center and to the staff of Legacy Hospice for their compassionate care. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family on Thursday, May 28. Online condolences may be made to www.NelsenRichmond.com.View online memorial
