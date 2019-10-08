WILSON, CHARLES

WILSON, Charles E., 64, of Richmond, departed this life October 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Dana Strowbridge. He is survived by his wife, Alice Wilson; three daughters, Tamika Strowbridge, Renarda Shelton (Keith) and Sekena Wilson; one son, Charles Edward Wilson Jr.; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandsons; four sisters, Ellen Merchant, Hilda Cooper, Wilma Hobson and Carolyn Wallace; one brother, Domer Wilson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Deborah Jones Everett (Edward) and Diane and Dawn Jones; one brother-in-law, James Jones Jr. (Jacquelin); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends today, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, in Lexington, Virginia.

