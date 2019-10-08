WILSON, Charles E., 64, of Richmond, departed this life October 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Dana Strowbridge. He is survived by his wife, Alice Wilson; three daughters, Tamika Strowbridge, Renarda Shelton (Keith) and Sekena Wilson; one son, Charles Edward Wilson Jr.; 11 grandchildren, two great-grandsons; four sisters, Ellen Merchant, Hilda Cooper, Wilma Hobson and Carolyn Wallace; one brother, Domer Wilson; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Deborah Jones Everett (Edward) and Diane and Dawn Jones; one brother-in-law, James Jones Jr. (Jacquelin); and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends today, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, in Lexington, Virginia.View online memorial