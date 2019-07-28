WILSON, DAVID "SMOKEY"

WILSON, David S. "Smokey," 77, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, surrounded by his wife and loving extended family. Smokey was the beloved husband of Laura Stanford Wilson. In addition to his wife, he is survived by stepson, Steven B. Adler, his wife, Allison and their daughter, Emily Grace of Durham, N.C.; and brother, Steven R. Wilson and his wife, Mary, of Tracy, Calif. After graduating from Indiana State University, Smokey began his career as a metallurgical engineer with Kaiser Aluminum and later expanded his talents into the banking industry, retiring from Union Bank and Trust. An avid woodworker and refinisher, he could usually be found in his workshop, busy with the latest project, but he also loved the design process and was rarely without several new ideas in the works. Smokey was truly remarkable. He was a kind, loving, imaginative and creative individual with a quick and easy wit, and his memory will be cherished by his wife, his extended family and his many friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the hospice staff at Memorial Regional Hospital for their compassionate care and their concern for the family. Special thanks also go to Ellen Stanford and Emily Stanford, Smokey's "adopted" nieces, who were always ready to give him a hand and who, at the end, never left his side. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or a charity of your choice.View online memorial