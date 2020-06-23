WILSON, Debra "Rae," 66, of Colonial Heights, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born in Key West, Florida, on November 27, 1953 to the late Sanford and Mazie Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Eddie Watford. Ms. Wilson was a member of Solid Rock United Methodist Church in Cameron, North Carolina and retired from central supply at MCV. She loved to paint and enjoyed sharing her paintings with her family and friends. She is survived by her daughters, Haley Heermance (Michael), Rebecca Young (Matt) and Brook Michalik; grandchildren, Patryck, Mikayla and Elizabeth; sister, Narda Watford; and brother, Troy Wilson. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. The family would like to extend special thanks to the angels at John Randolph Medical Center Intensive Care Unit. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org/donate) or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org/donate). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue
-
UPDATED: City council members call for immediate removal of Confederate monuments after police intervene when protesters try to pull down J.E.B. Stuart statue