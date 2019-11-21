WILSON, Frances Weatherford, 93, of Richmond, widow of Curtis L. Wilson Sr., passed away November 20, 2019. She is survived by her son, Curtis L. Wilson Jr. (Joan); two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wilson was a member of Emmaus Christian Church in Powhatan. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, Glen Allen, with the family receiving friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at 3 p.m. in Highland Burial Park, Danville.View online memorial
