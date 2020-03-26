WILSON, Isaac "Ike" Benjamin, 85, of Chesterfield, passed away March 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Adelaide Wilson; father, Charles Martin Wilson; brothers, Henry, Charles, Jack, Frank and Tom; and sisters, Ann and LouEllen. He is survived by his wife, Fay; two daughters, Sherry and her husband, Randy and Michelle and her husband, Matt; five grandchildren, Chad, Ben, Noah, Luke and Sarah; one great-grandson, Carter; his sister, WandaLee Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ike was born on February 6, 1935 and was raised in Lake Waccamaw, N.C. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked and retired from Defense General Supply Center in Richmond. He served his family and church with love, humor and kindness. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was proud of his family and faithful every day of his life. A viewing and graveside service will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Baptist Church, 5200 Newbys Bridge Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23832.View online memorial
