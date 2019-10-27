WILSON, Josephine Nunnally, "Mom, JoJo, G-ma, GiGi and Shopper-Extraordinaire," 76, passed away peacefully into the arms of angels on October 23, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Wilson Sr.; her parents, Theresa and Waverly Nunnally; and her uncle and aunt, David and Frances Mabe. She is survived by her two sons, Robert M. Wilson Jr. (Deborah) and Patrick Glenn Wilson (Wally); favorite granddaughter, Leigh Wilson (Daniel); grandsons, Roberto and Patrick Wilson; great-granddaughter, Kinsley; best friend, William "Buddy" Crowder and his family; sister, Betty Bullifant; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Josephine retired after 40 years with Southeast Sales. She enjoyed spending time with family, raising dogs, her lake home and trips to the beach. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, November 2. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to Sheila and Berniece, AAA Assisted Living, for their kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Virginia Cancer Institute, www.vacancer.com.View online memorial