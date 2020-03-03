WILSON, Louise Andrews, 78, of Chester, Va., passed away, Friday, February 28, 2020. Born in Petersburg, Va., August 17, 1941, to the late Leslie M. Andrews and Mary Owens. Louise is survived by her husband, Ronald E. "Pete" Wilson Sr.; sons, Ronald E. Wilson Jr. and Steven L. Wilson; grandchildren, Lindsay Wyant, Travis Powers and Nichole Unger; sister, Jean A. Crowder; and brother, William "Billy" Owens; and five great-grandchildren. Louise worked in civil service for 27 years and spent five years in Washington with the BBB. She served 22 years at Fort Lee with Secor and she also spent time in the Computer Development Center. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, Va., where a service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 4
Visitation
Wednesday, March 4, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Mar 5
Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
2:00PM
Chester Chapel
3050 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Mar 5
Burial
Thursday, March 5, 2020
12:00AM
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
