WILSON, MILTON "PAT"

WILSON, Milton Patrick "Pat," 74, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was interim superintendent of DCE schools for the Commonwealth of Virginia from 1998 to 2012 and was involved in radio for over 30 years for WRVA, WTID, WRNL and WINA. He served in the U.S. Air Force, was a pilot and owned several planes. Pat was an avid HAM operator and was a member of Masonic Lodges Meridian # 284 and Mann Page #157. He belonged to the Honda Goldwing Association and loved his four-legged children. He helped everyone at MAHOVA with their computer problems and issues. He was preceded in death by his mother, Guyda Wilson; and is survived by his wife, Darlene Wilson; four-legged companion and fur baby, Junior; siblings, Richard Wilson (Vickie), Jimmie Wilson and Jerry Wilson; nephews, Chad Wilson (Krista) and Travis Wilson (Amy); in-laws, Debbie Meeks, Allen Meeks (Cathy) and Bruce Meeks (Rhonda). A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, December 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Masonic Home Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to College of the Ozarks, Development Office, P.O. Box 17, Point Lookout, Mo. 65726, the Masonic Home of Virginia or any animal organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
-
Henrico chief says police had to shoot woman wielding ax, drawing harsh criticism from her brother