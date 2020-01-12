WILSON, Richard Horace, 84, died on January 10, 2020, in Mechanicsville, Virginia. Dick is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Davis Wilson; one daughter, Wanda Henry (Kelly); one son, Gary Wilson (Elizabeth); two granddaughters, Sara Burton (Chris) and Abbey Davis (Josh); and two great-grandchildren, Levi and Airiana; one brother, Hugh Wilson (Elleanor); and myriads of nieces and nephews, their children and grandchildren. Born in Richmond, Virginia, on August 3, 1935, Dick was the son of the late Manuel J. and Rachel C. Wilson. In addition to his parents; Dick was predeceased by three sisters, Peggy Allen, Jane Early and Norma Sprenkel. Dick was a member of the Three Rivers Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, where he served as an elder for 47 years. He took great joy in his ministry and shepherding. Dick was hired at C&P Telephone Company in 1957 and worked in various roles until he retired from Verizon in 1991. He was then able to pursue his preferred vocation as a construction contractor for many years. Everyone who knew Dick never questioned where they stood with him. He was no-nonsense and direct. That could not hide one of the kindest and most generous hearts any of us have had the privilege to know. Until we see him again in paradise, all of his beloved family and friends will miss his honesty, humor and integrity. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4262 Studley Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worldwide Work at www.JW.org.View online memorial
