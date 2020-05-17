WILSON, Ronald Edward "Pete," of Chester, Va., passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was son of the late Mashel and Hilda Curtis Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Louise A. Wilson; and a daughter, Pamela Powers. He is survived by his two sons, Ronald E. Wilson Jr. and Steven L. Wilson; his sisters, Joyce W. Lipford, Ulamay W. Maitland, Mary W. Vaughan and Doris W. Wells; and numerous extended loving family and friends. A private service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.