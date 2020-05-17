WILSON, Ronald Edward "Pete," of Chester, Va., passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was son of the late Mashel and Hilda Curtis Wilson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Louise A. Wilson; and a daughter, Pamela Powers. He is survived by his two sons, Ronald E. Wilson Jr. and Steven L. Wilson; his sisters, Joyce W. Lipford, Ulamay W. Maitland, Mary W. Vaughan and Doris W. Wells; and numerous extended loving family and friends. A private service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Online condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

