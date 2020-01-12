WILSON, Ruby E., 86, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey "Buddy" Wilson; parents, Annie Belle Gay and Early Gay; and her brother, William "Billy" Gay. Ruby was a devoted member of Highland Springs Church of Christ for more than 60 years. She volunteered for 36 years at Memorial Regional Hospital. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Janet B. Nuckols and Juliet B. Tyler; grandchildren, Jason Ledford, Kristi Nuckols Bell, Justin Ledford, Michael Nuckols and Scott Nuckols; six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nancy Gay Gerould and Polly Gay Guiff. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Highland Springs Church of Christ, 416 S. Kalmia Ave., Highland Springs, Va. 23075. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
WILSON, RUBY
