WILSON, RUDOLPH SR.

WILSON, Rudolph R. Sr., 81, of East Windsor, N.J., formerly of Blackstone, Va., departed this life Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Madison Wilson; parents, Charlie T. Sr. and Bertha Hawkes Wilson; brother and sister, Charles T. Jr. (Gertrude) and Edith Wilson. Surviving are two sons, Victor Wilson of Staten Island, N.Y. and Rudolph (Stormy) Wilson Jr. of Blackstone, Va.; daughter, Suzanne Wilson of Maplewood, N.J.; three granddaughters, one grandson, two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mamie Morgan and Phyllis Hernandez (Ralph), all of Blackstone, Va.; uncle, Napoleon Hawkes (Frances); aunt, Clara Hawkes; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 141 Bowles Road, Blackstone, Va., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Pastor Norman Davis officiating. Rev. Pamela Powell, eulogist. Interment church cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RUDOLPH WILSON, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.