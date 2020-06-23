WILSON, Sallie

WILSON, Mrs. Sallie, age 70, of Richmond, departed this June 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Wilson. She is survived by her fiance, Quinton Walker; two sons, Tyrone and Carliah Wheless; three grandchildren; one sister, Patsy Anderson (Herbert); two brothers, Willie Earl Silver (Alice) and Robert Lee Wheless; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Virginia, Delores and Denise Wheless, and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Thursday, at 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Thursday. The governor's guidance on attendance will apply.

