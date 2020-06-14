WILSON, Sarah "Betty" Hickam, 98, passed away peacefully at her home on June 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Sarah P. and Auburn Hickam and was the youngest of five children. Betty was born on September 26, 1921, in Leesburg, Va. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Irving L. "Irky" Wilson Sr.; two brothers, Carl Hickam and Robert Hickam; and two sisters, Eva Cooksey and Velma Hickam. She is survived by her son, Irving L. "Irky" Wilson Jr. of Powhatan; her daughter, Sherri W. Conley (Phil) of Midlothian; her grandchildren, Sara V. Haroon (Tawheed) of Richmond and Heather A. Via of Richmond; and great-granddaughter, Eden Haroon. Betty spent most of her early years in the Varina area and later moved to Richmond. She was employed by the William Byrd Press, where she met her husband, Irky. They were married for 53 years. She was gentle and kind and will be sorely missed by all who knew her. A private service will be held at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to the VCU Massey Cancer Center or to the American Heart Association.View online memorial
